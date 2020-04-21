With salons shut, Priyanka Chopra shares DIY hairmask video on taking care of hair amid lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra shares DIY hair mask video on taking care of hair amid lockdown

Bollywood's desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some beauty tips with her fans amid coronavirus lockdown. While salons shut, women are finding it difficult to take care of their skin and hair.PeeCee shared a video in which she shared how to make a DIY hair mask at home with yogurt, honey and an egg. In the video, the actress said that the mask is a scalp treatment and it helps hydrate and cools down the scalp. She advises that people with dry scalp or dandruff should definitely try it. However, she gave a disclaimer that the mask doesn't smell good so one needs to shampoo twice to get rid of the smell.

Sharing the video, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "A few years ago I shared some DIY beauty hacks with @voguemagazine. Seems like a good time to dust these off to try during the quarantine. This is a recipe for a hair treatment that my mom taught me, and her mom taught her. Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water.⁣" She added, "Disclaimer: while this works wonders (for me), it doesn’t smell the best. You may need to shampoo twice to remove all the yogurt, and then condition as usual."

Priyanka Chopra has been actively spreading awareness about the escalating coronavirus pandemic through photos and videos. A few days ago, she conducted a LIVE session with WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros where she addressed fans' questions about COVID-19 and seek answered from the expert. PeeCee's husband Nick Jonas also asked about precautions he should take as he is Type-1 diabetic and Priyanka is asthmatic.

On the other hand, PeeCee has also come forward to help the people in need by contributing to the COVID-19 relief funds. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

