Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPADUKONE/KARTIKAARYAN Will Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan work together? Their Instagram banter hints so

Will it happen? Will Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan work together in a project is a question that has been in the hearts of many. Well it seems that not just us but the two of them are also wishing the same. It all happened when they indulged in a fun Instagram banter that took place on the occasion of Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor ie on November 22. The Bollywood beauty wished him and wrote, "Happy Birthday. May we sign a fun film together this year." This caught the attention of not just fans but also Kartik who responded in the best possible manner.

Kartik replied to Deepika on his Instagram story and wrote, "Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho, fun aur film main laa raha hoon." Furthermore, Deepika replied, "Sir! Mere saare dates aapke," along with a heart sticker.

[Instagram] Kartik Aaryan's reply to Deepika Padukone😁 pic.twitter.com/2NHnZmZvCs — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 23, 2020

#DeepikaPadukone replied #KartikAaryan story 😍



Hope so something big will come from this both 😍 pic.twitter.com/BL0KTNfSEr — Deepika Padukone Indian FC (@TeamDeepikaIN) November 23, 2020

Well, this isn't the first time that this wish has been expressed as Kartik previously shared a collage featuring their throwbakc photos and wrote, "Hai kisi Director mein dum (Will any director dare)?"

On the work front, Kartik announcd his new project on his birthday and even shared a new poster. Titled 'Dhamaka,' the film is directed by Ram Madhvani and features Kartik playing the role of a journalist. The actor announced the same through a tweet that read, "Aaj mera Birthday hai. #DHAMAKA hona chahiye."

While for Deepika, she will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra directorial. She will also be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his next titled Pathan.