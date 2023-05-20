When Manoj Bajpayee ran behind Tigmanshu Dhulia carrying a brick | Aap Ki Adalat Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Bajpayee and Tigmanshu Dhulia

Manoj Bajpayee has been one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and his filmography is proof enough. He has worked with all the talented filmmakers and is friends with directors like Hansal Mehta, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Kashyap and others. They have been together and have known each other from the beginning of their careers. When Manoj Bajpayee appeared on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, he answered why he ran behind Tigmanshu Dhulia with a brick.

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his terrific acting but he is also known for his anger and quarrels in the industry. Talking about the same, the actor revealed, "I did not speak with Anurag Kashyap for 11 years, but the reason was different. Once he became angry. It was he who ran, and I followed him to give him a beating." When Rajat Sharma reminded him that "you also once ran after Tigmanshu Dhulia carrying a brick", Manoj replied, "Ab chhodiye...Jawaani ki kuch galtiyan, uske baare me kya baat karen (Forget it please, why to speak about my mistakes when I was young)"

Rajat Sharma also reminded Manoj Bajpayee of an incident when he rang up director Hansal Mehta from the US and showered abuses on him after which the duo didn't speak for six years. The actor said, "Ji Sahi Hai. Sweekar Hai. Maafi Maangta Hoon. (Yes, I admit. I apologize)"

Talking about Anubhav Sinha, Rajat Sharma asked, "You abused him when you were offered only Rs 2000 per episode?" To this, Manoj Bajpayee said, "Let me describe. Anubhav Sinha was doing a serial. I was to work as a dumb right-hand henchman of a mafia gang leader. It was the role of a dumb. The producer promised to pay Rs 4000 per episode. I did four episodes and the amount came to Rs 16,000. That was in 1993 when I hardly had money for my living. I went to the producer, and he said, he was fooled. This was the role of a dumb and I had no dialogues to deliver. Why should Rs 4000 per episode be paid? I told him, one has to toil a lot to do the role of a dumb. He said I'll pay you only Rs 1,500 because you had no dialogue. I told him to keep this money with you, consider this as my donation. I threw his cheque in his office and walked out. I rang up Anubhav Sinha. He said, he is the producer, what can I do? I became angry, and told him, you are my good friend but you did not take a stand for me."

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Apoorv Singh Karki's film 'Sirf Ek Banda kafi Hai' which is based on true events. In the film, the star acts as a lawyer, fighting against a godman accused of raping a minor.

