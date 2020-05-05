WATCH: Urvashi Rautela channels her inner Kareena Kapoor from K3G in her latest video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela channels her inner Kareena Kapoor from K3G in her latest video

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela seems too inspired by Kareena Kapoor's Poo act in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...", going by her new post. Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video where she sways with music. She is dressed in a white blazer and blue shirt, and she completes her look with bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail.

Alongside the picture, she wrote the famous dialogue mouthed by Kareena as Poo in the film: "How dare you ? 'Tumhara koi haq nai banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago' (you have no rights to look so beautiful) Not fair : Poo Kkkg... #channellingmyinnerpoo."

Urvashi, recently broke the internet when she announced that her Facebook account has been hacked. She took to Twitter to warn her fans against commenting on her posts as she is not the one sharing photos on Facebook. "My Facebook has been hacked please don't respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp," the actress tweeted.

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

Urvashi realized that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account. In no time, the Mumbai Police came to her air and forwarded her complaint to the Cyber Cell. Mumbai Police informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue, "We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station," Mumbai Police informed Urvashi on Twitter.

Urvashi Rautela thanked them and replied that the hacker is asking for money. She tweeted, "Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money "

Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money ‼️ https://t.co/a55Kivnd9D — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 25, 2020

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

