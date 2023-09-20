WATCH: Here's why Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree is a timeless beauty

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhagyashree's latest photoshoot in Jaipur

Bhagyashree, who rose to fame with 1989 romantic flick Maine Pyar Kiya alongside Salman Khan, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses of Indian cinema. Despite staying away from the 'filmy' limelight for years, she never compromised on her magnificant looks and still looks the same Suman (role Bhagyashree played in Maine Pyar Kiya) as she was over 30 year ago. It won't be wrong to say that Bhagyashree is an 'evergreeen' and a 'timeless beauty'. She is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her latest activites, photoshoots, gym and yoga sessions, among others. On Tuesday, the 54-year-old actress shared a video of herself from her latest photoshoot session in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Check out Bhagyashree's post:

In the video, she can be seen wearing a floral saree and posing differently to give a perfect shot.

Fans reactions

In just a day, the post has garnered over 12k likes on Instagram and hundreds of comments prasing her beauty.

One user wrote, ''Most beautiful girl in the world.'' Another wrote, ''You are not only inner or outer beauty you have a heart of gold.''

A third user commented ''No...it's smile power....it's so magical and magnetic that I see the reels around 100 times ..than I am able to gasp for breath and write something @bhagyashree.online pls pls pls kala tikka lagaye aap ..nazar se bache pls..huge fan.''

Bhagyashree on work front

Bhagyashree was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, wherein she played his former love interest. The actress also seen in VV Vinayak's directorial action flick titled Chatrapathi. She is not in the news currently for any upcoming film projects. However, fans are eagerly waiting for her next project to be announced

