Viral Video: Salman Khan arrives at Murad Khetani's birthday party with glass in his pocket, fans are confused

A video of superstar Salman Khan carrying a glass in his pocket has been going viral on social media platforms. The video is being extensively shared by netizens who are confused as to why the superstar chose to keep the glass while he arrived at Murad Khetani's birthday party. In the video, we can see Salman putting the glass in his pocket as he stepped out of his car.

Some of his fans of Salman are impressed by his unusual style while others have several questions going on in their minds. "Ye kya hai Bhai," a fan wrote in the comments. Another said, "Bhai apna glass leke jate hai...aaj pura party mood on hai." A fan also said, "Ninja techniques of bhai jaan."

Meanwhile, let us tell you this is not the first time, Salman was snapped carrying a glass in his pocket. Earlier during Bigg Boss too, he had kept the glass in his pocket. Won't be wrong to say that this is Salman Khan's own unique style.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman Khan will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan whose first look he shared as he celebrated his 34 years in Bollywood. Salman also has Tiger 3. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

