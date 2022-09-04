Arjun Kapoor dedicates adorable post to new mommy & sister Sonam Kapoor; her reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is a doting brother and the actor once again proved to on Sunday when he dedicated an adorable post to his cousin Sonam Kapoor who recently became a mother to a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a throwback picture with Sonam when they were shooting for Koffee With Karan. In the image, Sonam is seen cradling her baby bump while sitting next to Arjun. Sonam looked gorgeous in a black dress while Arjun looked dapper in a rust colour suit. "Look Who's all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it's you @sonamkapoor," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Sonam commented, "So cute. I love it." "You both are so cute, " wrote one of the fans. "Aap dodno sath mein bht acche lagte ho," said another. "Always keep smiling, " a user said.

Speaking of Sonam, she and her husband Anand Ahuja became parents to a baby boy on August 20. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first glimpse of the baby but she covered his face with an emoticon. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you Sonam Kapoor the bravest mommy and Anand Ahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani Sunita Kapoor".

Sonam took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers. "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand," the note shared by her read.

Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March earlier this year. Sonam made the announcement on Instagram as she wrote: "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Sonam married Anand in May 2018.

-with ANI inputs

