Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay-Lokesh Kangaraj's fans, issues clarification over social media post

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay-Lokesh Kangaraj's fans

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has landed himself in trouble due to his latest social media activity. He accidentally liked posts related to rumours of a fallout between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, as well as a post about Nayanthara and Trisha. This led many to believe that Vignesh was endorsing the trolling content. Amid this, Vignesh issued a clarification and urged his fans to refrain from wasting their energy on what he termed a 'silly mistake.'

On October 8, he accidentally liked the abovementioned posts, which garnered attention on social media. A few hours later, Vignesh realised that he had liked the wrong posts. After facing criticism from fans, Vignesh Shivan took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology

Vignesh Shivan's apology

He wrote, "Dear Vijay sir fans, Loki fans... sorry for the confusion. Without even seeing the msg , the context or the content of the video or the tweet , by jus seeing Loki’s interview I liked the video ! cos am a big fan of his works and his interviews and the way he speaks ! Am also eagerly awaiting for the grand release of Thalapathy vijay sir’s Leo... by impulse , I jus liked seeing Loki bro’s image in the interview , like the same way I saw a shot of Nayan in a video clip where she had performed brilliantly and it was one of my fav shots so instantly liked that tweet also. My bad ! I didn’t even see the video inside or read the tweet involved in both the cases ! Should have been careful ! Sorry So it’s a silly mistake from my side ! And I express my apologies to all the good Thalapathy fans across the globe."

He further added that he's waiting to watch Vijay's 'Leo'. "Waiting to see the blockbuster movie on 19th October with the same excitement as ya’ll ! So please stop wasting ur time in commenting more about this silly mistake and start celebrating LEO and all the good work that’s been put into it ! Godbless."

What's next for Vignesh Shivan

Vignesh Shivan's most recent project was 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal,' which featured Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha. Currently, he has been occupied with the pre-production work of his upcoming project with director Pradeep Ranganathan.

