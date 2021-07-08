Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother & producer Vir Chopra passes away; Anupama Chopra pens emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMA CHOPRA Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother & producer Vir Chopra passes away; Anupama Chopra pens note

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, Vidhu's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra.

"Vinod always said that Vir was his better version nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote. "They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," she added.

Along with it, she posted a picture of her husband Vidhu with the late Vir Chopra. "Photo taken at the premiere of '3 Idiots'," she added.

Several social media users condoled the death of Vir Chopra. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "So sorry for your loss."

Reportedly, Vir, who had worked with Vidhu on films like 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and '3 Idiots', passed away on July 5 after battling COVID-19. The producer got infected with the virus while he was in the Maldives. After two days, he landed in Mumbai and was rushed to H. N. Reliance hospital, for 21 days. He was kept under the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He passed away on the 5th evening and was cremated on the 6th.

Vir was the husband of sound designer Namita Nayak Chopra and father of actor Abhay Chopra aka Vicky Chopra.

Vir also worked as the creative producer for the films like 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari', 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard', 'Parineeta', 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Kareeb'.

-with ANI inputs