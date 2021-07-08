Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMY JACKSON Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of her 'forever favourite' Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor

Actor Amy Jackson treated her fans with a picture of her 'forever favourite'. Amy took to her Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai on Thursday. Amy reposted a picture of Aishwarya, clicked soon after she was crowned Miss World in 1994. Sharing the picture, Amy wrote 'queen' and 'forever favourite' for Aishwarya.

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai looks breathtakingly beautiful in a maroon saree. She can be seen sitting on the floor with her mother, Vrinda Rai, and having a meal. Aishwarya is eating with her hands while she adorns the Miss World crown on her head.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMY JACKSON Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of her 'forever favourite' Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor

Aishwarya was the first runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 1994. She lost the crown to Sushmita Sen. Later, both of ladies won the Miss World and Miss Universe crowns, respectively.

Amy is also a pageant winner. The British actor was crowned Miss Teen World in 2019. She also competed for the Miss England title in 2010 and was crowned the runner-up.

There's another filmy connection between Aishwarya and Amy. While Aishwarya was cast as the lead opposite Rajinikanth in 2010's Enthiran, Amy was brought on board for the sequel, Robot 2, which was released in 2018.

Speaking about replacing Aishwarya in the sequel, Amy had told a leading daily in 2017, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an inspiration. I’ve watched Robot several times. I have literally followed in Aishwarya’s footsteps. But our characters aren’t related.”

Amy made her debut with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam in 2010 and has starred in several movies like Ek Haseena Thi, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali. She is married to hotelier George Panayiotou and they have a son named Andreas.

Also read: Movie on Jeevajothi Santhakumar, her battle against 'Dosa King' P Rajagopal in works

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. It is an epic drama, based on a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.