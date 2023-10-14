Video: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's day out with kids Taimur, Jehangir

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with kids for weekend outing

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen outside a restaurant in Bandra. The couple were seen with their kids Taimur and Jehangir for a weekend outing, after taking out time from their busy schedule. A video of the family showed Kareena Kapoor in a white shirt with a denim pencil skirt. The kids were perfectly twinning with their mother. All three of them accessorised their clothes with sneakers. While Saif Ali Khan chose to dress up in a black shirt and blue denim.

One user commented, "Jeh's face expression what a cutie". Another said, "They have such adorable, handsome kids". "Why do men always wear opposite", reacted another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film premiered on streaming giant Netflix. Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel, The Devotion of Suspect X. Kareena Kapoor has Hansal Mehta's next and The Crew in the pipeline.Kareena Kapoor had recently announced on social media that she will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for her fourth film. To the surprise of netizens, Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments and confirmed that he would work with her on this upcoming project. For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor has worked with Rohit Shetty in Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Singham Returns in 2014.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen mythological film Adipursh opposite Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. He portrayed the role of Lankesh. He will next be seen in an upcoming action drama film titled Devara -I. The film is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film will also star Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The first instalment of the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 5, 2024 in five languages.

