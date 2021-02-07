Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal enjoys sunset view on banks of Narmada river

Cherishing a mesmerising view on the banks of Narmada river, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal rang in his weekend observing fascinating sunset view. The 'Raazi' star shared a couple of pictures on Instagram as he observed the beauty of Reva river. In the first picture, Kaushal is seen sporting a classic white denim jacket and an off white T-shirt while he keenly observes the gorgeous view of the setting sun.

The picture captures a sky covered in yellow and blue hues as the Sun seems to meet the horizon. Highlighting the beauty of the river, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor kept the caption to the post simple, and wrote, " Narmada, (adding a yellow heart emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Rajkummar Rao and more than 3 lakh followers liked the post within an hour of being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they showered love on the star, and adored the beautiful view by leaving the heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the professional front Kaushal has much-anticipated projects in the pipeline, like 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

-With ANI inputs