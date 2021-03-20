Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHARMILATAGOREOFFCIAL Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore on Saturday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital. Tagore’s daughter Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, took to social media to share the news about her mother getting a vaccine jab. In the photo, shared by Saba on her Instagram Stories, the 76-year-old actor is seen flashing the victory sign as she gets vaccinated at the Artemis hospital.

Sharmila Tagore is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, after veterans like Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and comedian Johnny Lever.

On Friday, Dharmendra shared a video of getting his first dose of Covid vaccine. The actor said that he got pumped up while tweeting and decided to get vaccinated.

Dharmendra tweeted, "Tweet karte karte.... josh aa gaya ...aur main nikal gaya....vaccination lene .... it’s definitely not a show off...but to inspire you all..... Friends, please take care."

The veteran actor also reminded people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, He earlier tweeted, "Mask laga kar baith..... tere tarboz koi nahin kharede ga.......lock down ko lock karna hai ..... to do gaz ki doori aur mask zarori, (wear a mask and sit, nobody is going to buy your watermelons, we have to lock the lockdown, maintain social distance and wear a mask)," Dharmendra captioned his photo.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.

