Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away at 97

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away today. He was 97. The actor was best known for essaying the role of Arya Sumant in Ramanand Sagar's television series, ‘Ramayan’. Reportedly he passed away at 7 in the morning today.

Chandrashekhar has done over 250 films and multiple TV shows in his long career. He began his journey as a junior artist and went on to star in leading roles in films like Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani (1954). His first film as hero was Surang (1953), produced by V. Shantaram. He went on to do films like Kavi and Mastana (both 1954), Baradari (1955), Kali Topi Lal Rumal (1959), Street Singer, and in a negative role in Basant Bahar.

He also served as the president of the Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996. Paying tribute to the actor and confirming the news, Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) tweeted, "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri #Chandrashekhar ji."

Film trade analyst, Atul Mohan too tweeted about it. He wrote, "#SadNews Veteran actor and social sctivist, #ChandraShekhar ji left for his heavely abode today morning at 7 am due to old age ailments. He was 98. His son Prof Ashok Chandra Shekhar told that last rites will happen at 3 PM at Vile Parle crematorium. Our prayers with family."

He also appeared in popular films like Gateway of India, Fashion (1957), Barsaat Ki Raat (1960), Baat Ek Raat Ki, Angulimaal (1960), Rustom-E-Baghdad (1963), King Kong (1962), and Jahan Ara (1964).

Chandrashekhar's son Ashok Shekhar is a known television producer whereas his grandson Shakti Arora is an actor.