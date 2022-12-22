Varun Sood breaks silence on ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal's engagement: 'It was not hinted..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNSOOD, DIVYAAGARWAL Varun Sood breaks silence on Divya Agarwal' engagement

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar. The news shook the internet because it came just a few months after she ended her relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Varun Sood. Soon after her engagement news, Varun took to his Twitter account and dropped a calm emoji. Fans assumed the actor responded to the announcement of Divya's engagement. Following that, Varun shared a video, and fans felt the song was dedicated to Divya. However, now the actor has finally spoken on the matter.

During an interview with the Times of India, Varun reacted to Divya's engagement. He said, "I would like to congratulate the couple. I wish them all the best."

The actor further clarified that none of his posts or tweets referred to Divya's engagement or their separation. "The song that I posted recently has been sung by a very good friend of mine. And even earlier, when I posted a calm emoji, it was about a few projects that I signed. It was not hinted at anyone or any event happening in anyone's life. None of my posts or tweets are related to anyone," he stated.

Earlier, when Divya Agarwal was asked to react on Varun’s cryptic social media posts, she told the publication, "I would not like to respond to Varun’s posts but would want netizens to show some sensitivity, now that I am engaged."

Previously, the actress had dropped pictures from her engagement. In the pictures, Divya looked both surprised and extremely happy as she flaunted her unique engagement ring. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ."

Also read: Remake of Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Omkara’ and ‘Desi Boyz’ sequel in the works

Also read: Most awaited Hollywood films of 2023: Oppenheimer to sequels of Aquaman, Ant-Man, Dune & Mission Impossible

Latest Entertainment News