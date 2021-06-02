Varun Dhawan's family celebrates his niece Niara's birthday, actors shares cute photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan's family celebrates his niece Niara's birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan frequently gives a sneak peek into his family life on Instagram. He is a doting uncle and shares pictures with his three-year-old niece Niara every now and then. On Wednesday, the actor shared a bunch of cute photos from the birthday celebrations of the little munchkin and wrote in Hindi, "Ghar."

The pictures show Varun Dhawan holding his niece Niara close to him as her father Rohit Dhawan cuts a piece of the cake and feeds her. Grandfather David Dhawan and Niara's mother and Karuna Dhawan are also in the frame. Looks like the p0ictures were clicked by Natasha Dalal since she wasn't in the frame.

Last year as well, Dhawan family celebrated Niara's birthday at home during the covid lockdown. The actor had shared cute photos on Instagram in which he was seen helping his little niece cut the cake.

Varun Dhawan had shared two adorable photos. In the first photo, Varun held Niara as she lovingly put her hands on his face. In another photo, he was seen helping her cut the cake. Varun shared the photos and simply wrote, "happy birthday." Have a look:

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller "Bhediya".

"Bhediya" reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress had informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film "Dilwale".