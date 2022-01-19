Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passes away due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN_HUMESHAAA Varun Dhawan driver Manoj Sahu passes away due to heart attack

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday (January 18) due to a heart attack. Varun was shooting at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra when his driver Manoj suffered from a heart attack. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead. After being at the hospital for a long time, Varun was later seen leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask.

The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media. Manoj was apparently a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years. Varun Dhawan is totally saddened by this news. Reportedly, Manoj was extremely close to Varun Dhawan.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon. Helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik, the makers of the film recently made an announcement with regards to its first look. The film, which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year, was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022. 'Bhediya' is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after “Stree” and “Roohi."

Varun has now signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani films and it will go on the floors early next year. Also, the actor will be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)