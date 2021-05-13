Urvashi Rautela to donate 'Versace baby' earnings towards COVID19 relief in India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela to donate 'Versace baby' earnings for Covid19 relief in India, Palestine Red Crescent Society

Urvashi Rautela has said that all proceeds and her earnings from her debut international music album "Versace Baby", with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, will be donated towards Indias fight against Covid-19 and to Palestine Red Crescent Society. The actress has made her debut internationally with the music video 'Versace Baby' with Ramadan. After the song being a huge success, the actress has disclosed how she will put her earning to good use. She said she will be add her earnings into the Covid relief fund helping people fight the second wave of the deadly virus.

"I'm well pleased to be a part of this noble dynamism, to lend our hand towards the nation's fight against Covid-19. Since last year, we have endeavoured in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented catastrophe struck our country and the world. The contemporaneous situation has empowered us to bestow more in these arduous times," Urvashi told IANS.

Urvashi added that the country is "going through a formidable situation".

"Mohamed and I are committed to taking all the requisite steps to invigorate the fight against Covid-19. We are also donating to the Palestine Red Crescent Society to help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic," she concluded.

Urvashi also took to social media on Thursday to share the news about the donations. She shared a video with Ramzan on Instagram.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "With my fav Hindi student Mohamed Ramadan.#EidMubarak to you and your family! May this bring nothing but joy for all. Have a safe and happy Eid to all my Muslim fans & loved ones worldwide."

She added, "All proceeds and my earnings from this video will be donated towards the nation's fight against Covid-19 and to Palestine Red Crescent Society."

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently was seen alongside Guru Randhawa in the song “Doob Gaye”, the actress had entered the world of music videos back in 2014 by doing the song “Lovedose” which turned out to be a great hit followed by many music videos like “Teri Load Ve”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si”.

The actress will be sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda for the upcoming Jio studios’ web series “Inspector Avinash”. She will soon be making her Tamil debut in a big-budget multilingual sci-fi film the most interesting part about this debut is that Urvashi Rautela will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian.

Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be starring in “Black Rose” a bilingual thriller, and a Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”.