Urvashi Rautela's sweetest birthday wish for her mom, says she is nothing without her

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela's sweetest birthday wish for her mom

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has penned an elaborated note for her mother on her birthday, saying she would want her mother to know that she am nothing without her. Urvashi thanked her mom for the guidance and support she got from her. The actress also revealed that she surprised her mom with real gold plated 'Versace' cake on her birthday.

"Surprised my mum with real gold plated @versace cake on her birthday. Happy Birthday, Momsy #MeeraRautela ! I want you to know that I am nothing without you, but I can be everything with you by my side. Love you!" Urvashi wrote.

"Every day I wake up, I always have you to thank. I have your guidance, your warmth, your love, and your heart: someone who loves me unconditionally. Right or wrong, you are always my Mom. No one can ever take your place in my heart. I love you forever and ever. No matter where I go or whom I meet, you will always be Number One to me. #love #UrvashiRautela #HappyBirthday," she added.

In another post, the actress shared an adorable video with her mother as they celebrated her birthday and wrote "Trying hard to be the best/perfect daughter you & dad always wanted. Every year I wait for this day. You are so special to me that your presence in my life is bigger than everything else. Every morning when I wake up, I always thank you. Your perfect supervision, your heart, your love and your warmth have given me a lot. You are the one who loves me unconditionally. Happy birthday to the woman who brought me & @yashrajrautela to this world. Know that your child loves you now and forever. #love #UrvashiRautela #MeeraRautela"

Meanwhile, Urvashi has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj's "Black Rose", based on Shakespeare's "The Merchant Of Venice". Urvashi plays a pivotal role based on Shylock in the film.