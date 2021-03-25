Urvashi Rautela, Guru Randhawa all set to romance in Mar Jayenge. See Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela, Guru Randhawa all set to romance in Mar Jayenge

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Thursday treated her fans with exciting picture as she would soon be seen in a music video alongside rapper and music composer Guru Randhawa in the music video 'Mar Jayenge'. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture with Guru, probably hinting at the arrival of the new music video. 'Mar Jayenge' was shot in Goa after the lockdown was lifted. The song is directed by Remo D'souza and produced by the Bhushan Kumar 'T-series'.

The romantic song will depict a love story between Guru and Urvashi Rautela. Sharing the update, the actress wrote, "Mar Jayenge...Hum Mar Jayenge...#love #UrvashiRautela #GuruRandhawa." The lyrics for the song is penned by B.Praak and Jaani.

Urvashi was last seen in 'Virgin Bhanupriya'. The actress is currently shooting for the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite actor Randeep Hooda. They have started shooting for the film in Chambal, Madhya Pradesh. It is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra from Lucknow. While, Urvashi will be playing the character of Poonam Mishra, Randeep Hooda will play the character, Avinash Mishra. Certain aspects of the web series were shot in Lucknow and now the shoot is going on in Chambal.

The series, directed by Neerraj Pathak and produced by Pathak and Krishan Chowdhray, is set in Uttar Pradesh. The cop thriller web series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Talking about Guru Randhawa, he is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani, and Lagdi Lahore Di. His latest song Mehendi Wale Haath is trending high on the charts. He took to his social media and thanked his fans for showering so much love on his music video. He also shared a behind the scene video on his social media.