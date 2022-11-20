Uorfi Javed finds romantic partner on Splitsvilla X4. Know about her love interest, Roadies fame Kashish

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KASHISHTHAKUR_OFFICIAL Uorfi Javed has found love in Splitsvilla X4

Bigg Boss OTT fame and internet celebrity Uorfi Javed has joined the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. It is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Like the format of the how goes, Uorfi had to search for a romantic partner with whom she would form a connection and possibly win the show. Now, Uorfi has found her 'special someone' on the latest episode of Splitsvilla. The lucky man is Roadies Xtreme winner Kashish Thakur. Uorfi has also confessed her feelings for Kashish on the show in one of the episodes and now fans are shipping them together.

Uorfi confesses her feelings for Kashish Thakur

Uorfi had shared that she is looking for someone who is cute and chocolaty in Splitsvilla X4. Kashish seems to be fitting in her parameters. Both have been seen sharing romantic moments and Uorfi is doing everything to woo the Roadies Xtreme winner. She expressed her feelings for him and said, "Maine toh haan kardi hai ab tumhari bari (I already said yes, now it's your turn), I will come and convince your mother too. I know I am extremely outgoing and controversial, but no one knows who the real Uorfi is."

Who is Kashish Thakur?

With Uorfi Javed confessing her feeling for Kashish, all eyes have automatically turned on him. Uorfi has been taking over social media for quite sometime for her bold and offbeat fashion choices and any man would be lucky to have her in his life. Seems like Kashish is the man of the moment. Let us tell you that Kashish is a fitness enthusiast, a dancer as well as an athlete. He has featured in the music video Yaara Vey by Amrita Talukder.

Since Kashish is into fitness, he also does collaborations with protein powder brands.

Fter winning Roadies Xtreme in 2018, Kashish has been slowly and steadily making his way in the entertainment industry.

