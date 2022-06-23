Uorfi Javed’s co-ord set made of blue wire becomes meme material, fans say 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr dena'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed is often making headlines for her unique and bold fashion style. Her eccentric fashion choices continue to amaze all. After safety pin, glass dress, Uorfi is back with a new experimental outfit. Taking to her Instagram, Uorfi, earlier named Urfi, posted a reel in which she has seen styling blue wire. In a DIY video, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant made a mini co-ord set of a long blue wire. She made a top and a skirt.

Uorfi Javed's Instagram Post

Sharing the video, she wrote, "yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I'll be trying different colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!" Soon after the video went viral, netizens rushed to the comment section to share their views about her latest outfit. Many were surprised to see how she slayed in that mini blue co-ord set, while for some it became a meme material.

A user wrote, "Urfi ji zara 5mtr wire dena." Another said, "Switch chalu kar le." A third comment read, "Oooo behan, bss current pass krwana baki h abhi iske andr se.....frr khtm tata bye bye." On the other hand, comments like "awesome dress," "beautiful outfit," and "U look bomb" were also posted by Uorfi's fans. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed wears dress made of broken glass pieces weighing 20 kgs. Rakhi Sawant reacts

Meanwhile, paying no heed to her trolls, Urfi is always seen flaunting her bold and bizarre outfits to the paparazzi. From unbuttoned pants, backless clothes, ripped jackets and jeans, high-slit skirts, to outfits made out of flowers, safety pins, photographs, paper, plastic, glass and now wires. Take a look at some of her recent outfits.