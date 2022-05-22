Urfi Javed wears dress made of broken glass pieces weighing 20 kgs. Rakhi Sawant reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is making headlines almost every day for her unique and bold fashion style. Her eccentric fashion choices continue to amaze all. After safety pin and glued flowers dress, Urfi is back with a new weird outfit. Yes! the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared a new Instagram video where she can be seen covering herself with an outfit made of broken glass pieces. Soon after the video went viral, netizens rushed to the comment section to share their views of her latest fashion.

Urfi Javed's Instagram post

Urfi Javed shared a video, where she can be seen donning a glass dress over light-coloured tube top and skirt paired with shimmery golden heels. For the caption, she wrote, "Yea I wore a dress made of broken glass pieces !! I think this looked fabulous! People call me weird , crazy but guess what we all are crazy and weird , I’m just smart enough to embrace and let it empower me!" Take a look

Loving Urfi's look, Rakhi Sawant dropped fire and heart emojis. On the other hand, many users trolled her for wearing such an outfit. A user wrote, "Don’t touch her! Cut jaaogey!" Another said, "Iske Ghar ki khidki Tut gai thi to vahi pahan Li is barr." A third comment read, "Bhai lok koy eashko kapra donate karo ra garip bacha ha kapra nahe ha eashka." Did Urfi Javed get caught shooting adult film? Watch the viral video

About Urfi Javed's dress

Later in the day, Urfi celebrated her 3 million followers on Instagram by throwing a party that was attended by Rakhi Sawant. By then, the actress had removed the glass dress as she had got bruises from it. Well, you will be surprised to know that the glass dress weighed over 20 kgs. Yes! Urfi revealed.

Meanwhile, paying no heed to her trolls, Urfi is always seen flaunting her bold and bizarre outfits to the paparazzi. From unbuttoned pants, backless clothes, ripped jackets and jeans, high-slit skirts, to outfits made out of flowers, safety pins, photographs, paper, plastic and now glass.