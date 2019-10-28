Unseen photos of Kareena, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya and Sonam from 2019 Diwali bash

Inside photos of Bollywood's 2019 Diwali bash

Bollywood was immersed in Diwali festivities on Sunday night. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan to Kareena Kapor Khan, celebrities had a ball at Diwali parties. Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor also threw a lavish Diwali bash at his residence which was attended by celebs such as Kareena, Karisma, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor.

Celebs arrived in their stylish best. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput put their best fashion foot forward at Big B's Diwali bash. Mira looked gorgeous in ruffled saree and so Malaika, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi and Kriti Sanon in their ethnic style. Kareena channeled her inner Begum at Sonam's Diwali party.

We instantly came to know that Bollywood celebrities had a blast when our Instagram feed was flooded with their party pictures. Here are some unseen inside pictures which you might have missed.

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra and more inside pictures are here.

Karan Johar poses with her favourite people.

The starry selfie at Kapoors' bash

The girl tribe slay in their ethnic ensemble.

Janhvi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white saree

She even shared photos on her Instagram story.

Janhvi with cousin Sonam Kapoor

Janhvi with Arjun, Anshula and Boney Kapoor

Some glimpses from Bachchan's 2019 Diwali bash

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to promote his film on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing photo with director Milap Zaveri and actress Tara Sutaria, he wrote, ''Diwali festivities continue with my #Marjaavaan clan Happy new year guys! Lots of love@tarasutaria @milapzaveri''.

Malaika Arora shared photo with son Arhaan and sister Amrita Arora.

Shilpa Shetty's Diwali 2019 pictures with family.

Shilpa Shetty with son and husband

Shilpa Shetty with her family

Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of his khaandaan laughing together. We can see Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor among others in the frame. ''This laughing candid Family picture of ours took 7 Mins of actual posing... nevertheless Happy Diwali to all of you !!!,'' the actor captioned the photo.

Nick Jonas also wished Happy Diwali to his social media followers as he shared a romantic photo with wife Priyanka Chopra. ''Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending love and light to all of you all around the world,'' he captioned the picture on Instagram.

