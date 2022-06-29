Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Anupam Kher, Uorfi Javed & more Bollywood celebs demand extreme punishment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood celebs on Udaipur Tailor Beheading

Udaipur Tailor Beheading: Brutal, heinous, shocking, and unjustified were some of the synonyms used by Bollywood celebs to condemn the horrific murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. Soon after the news about the assassination of a tailor and the video of his beheading went viral, popular faces of showbiz shared their grief and disbelief on social media. Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Uorfi Javed, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Gauahar Khan and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri among others strongly reacted to the Udaipur news.

Many came in support of Kanhaiya Lal and prayed for strength for his family, several others demanded justice and capital punishment for the assailants. Bollywood celebs also pointed out how extremism in the name of religion and God is harmful and leads to such killings. Here's what B-wood celebs wrote about Udaipur beheading and Kanhaiya Lal on social media platforms.

Uorfi Javed on Udaipur Tailor Beheading

For the unversed, two men slit the throat of a tailor in Udaipur on Monday, saying in a video post on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam and triggering communal tension in the Rajasthan city. Additional police force was deployed in the city as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed for calm.

In a video clip posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

The tailor was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

The assailants entered his shop in the city’s Dhan Mandi area posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements of one of them -- who later identified himself as Riaz - attacked him with a cleaver. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone.

The two men fled from the scene after the daylight murder, and later uploaded the clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant admitted that they “beheaded” the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting “this fire”.

As the videos circulated on social media, tension escalated. Shopkeepers in local markets downed shutters. Shopkeepers stopped police from taking away the body, saying they will allow the removal of the corpse only after the murderers are arrested and compensation -- Rs 50 lakh and a government job -- given to the victim’s family.

Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal and horrific murder shocked the nation, was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused.