Twinkle Khanna's makeover to Mira Rajput's parlour session, daughters Nitara and Misha turn beauticians

The coronavirus lockdown has made celebrities show off their talented side on social media. However, it isn't just the stars but their kids too who are trying out something new with their parents to pass their time. Sailing in the same boat was Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's seven-year-old daughter Nitara who gave her mom a new makeover. Not just them, even Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's three-year-old daughter Misha played the role of a beautician and gave her mom the best service. Looks like the ladies are having quite a relaxing time, indeed!

Twinkle to Instagram to share a photo of herself after the makeover session and wrote alongside, "The little one has given me a fine makeover. Brows on fleek and all that jazz. @namratasoni watch out-you have some serious competition! #grouchomarxeyebrows." Have a look:

On the other hand, Mira took to Instagram stories and shared photos of herself being treated like a princess by her daughter. In the pictures, Misha was seen combing Mira's hair. Take a glimpse of the same here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRARAJPUT Mira Rajput's makeover session with Misha

A few days back global icon Priyanka Chopra also shared a few photos in which her young niece Sky Krishna was seen giving her a makeover. Captioning them she wrote, "First Monday in May. This year’s theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by: @sky.krishna - @divya_jyoti."

