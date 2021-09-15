Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Twinkle Khanna's adorable post with son Aarav for his birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia turned 19 today (September 15). The star kid is a private person and stays away from social media and public appearances. However, his pictures and videos go viral on the internet every time he steps out. On Wednesday, mother Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for Aarav and said, "My beautiful birthday boy."

In the picture, Aarav and Twinkle can be seen posing for the camera while sitting under a tree. While Aarav dons a striped t-shirt with a pair of denim, Twinkle can be seen in shades of blue.

Just like Akshay Kumar, his fans have been waiting for Aarav's big Bollywood debut. Fans have been speculating that he will follow in his father's footsteps and will make a career in acting. However, Akshay Kumar had earlier revealed that his son Aarav wants to have a life away from the media glare and create his own identity.

"My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to (sic)," Akshay Kumar told host Bear Grylls in the episode of Discovery's "Into the Wild with Bear Grylls".

Aarav was born to Kumar and actor-author Twinkle Khanna in 2002. The couple is also parents to a eight-year-old daughter, Nitara.

Akshay had further said, "He's (my father was) the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all his things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that."