Tom Cruise meets Janet Jackson at Together Again tour in US

Tom Cruise meets Janet Jackson at the Together Again concert

Tom Cruise was a surprise guest at Janet Jackson's Together Again concert in the US. The actor was spotted at the singer's concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later met up with her backstage. Janet posted a photo of the duo and said it was so good to see him again. The singer has caught up with many celebrities on her recent Together Again tour, including actors Angela Bassett, Ciara, Alicia Silverstone, rapper Questlove, and Tom's ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Janet shared the photo with the caption, "T., it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together on the #Together Again Tour." Tom wore a light blue top with a jacket and jeans. Meanwhile, Janet wore an all-grey ensemble with baggy pants. She paired the outfit with a printed scarf around her neck. Tom was seen smiling widely as he put his hand around Janet's shoulders.

Fans commented on the duo's photo, saying, "You guys both look like it's 1992". Another user said, "Janet got that pull. Everybody wants to see Ms. Jackson! #legendsonly". Singer Ciara, who had attended her concert earlier, also commented, saying, 'Amazing photo!"

The Together Again Tour began in Florida this April. Janet was touring for the first time in nearly four years and has been performing nearly 40 songs, including her hits All of You, That's the Way Love Goes, and Together Again. Hip-hop artist Ludacris is also performing on the tour with the singer.

Recently, Tom Cruise met up with singer Shakira too at the Miami Formula One Grand Prix, where they were seen hanging out at the tournament.

On the work front, Tom Cruise will be seen reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the upcoming eighth installment of the Mission Impossible series, titled Dead Reckoning Part One. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film will feature Tom Cruise performing death-defying stunts like jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle.

