Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shares mushy pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams

Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has shared a string of romantic photographs with her beau Eban Hyams on Instagram. The diva keeps treating the fans with the mushy picture with her boyfriend that go viral in no time. On Saturday, she again blessed our Instagram feed with romantic photos. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool. She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, often shares photographs of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini. Recently, she had treated her fans and followers with a video of herself in a black bikini. Earlier in March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media. In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.

Krishna Shroff and Eban often take to social media for PDA. Eban had recently called Krishna his wifey in one of his social media posts. This sparked rumours that the couple has tied the knot secretly but Krishna bushed off the speculations. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Krishna said, "It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.”

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.

