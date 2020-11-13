Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger Shroff has important message for fans| Check it out

Maldives has become the top holiday destination for many Bollywood celebrities. From Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Masaba Gupta to Neha Dhupia, many Bollywood fraternity visited the island country right after the travel restrictions were lifted. Currently, Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff and his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani are in Maldives.

Tiger shared a picture of himself, enjoying a beach day in Maldives. In the picture he is standing in the sparkling blue water at a beach flaunting his washboard abs dressed in neon yellow swimming trunks. Giving an important message in the caption, he wrote, "Must do everything in our power to protect our planet."

Earlier, giving fans a glimpse of his vacay in the Maldives, actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday dropped a gorgeous shirtless picture showcasing his chiselled physique on social media. The 'War' actor posted an appealing picture on Instagram in which he has seen sporting yellow hot pants in the swimming pool. The actor looked handsome as he showcased his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body. The 'Baaghi' star sported chunky sunglasses. He captioned the picture as: "Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I've grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown. @intercontinental_maldives #islandlife #intercontinentalmaldives #intercontinentallife."

Meanwhile, Disha Patani is too in Maldives. She has been sharing pictures from her vacay on her Instagram story.

Disha recently posted a picture of herself, where the actress is looking towards the sea. She is wearing a black swimsuit and left her hair loose. Disha used two flower emojis as her caption. She also posted a stunning selfie, in which she can be seen wearing sunglasses.

On the work front, Tiger has three projects in pipeline. These include Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.