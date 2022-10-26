Throwback: UK PM Rishi Sunak’s photo with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RISHISUNAKMP Rishi Sunak the first Indian-origin UK prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is the name that every Indian will proudly remember as has scripted history by becoming the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom. His win has elevated the next level of motivation in Indians, social media is refusing to stop cheering the new pride of India. Now a new throwback picture has been doing the round on the Internet. Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash posted a photo on his Instagram account wishing the new UK Prime Minister.

The post read, “Many many congratulations British prime minister Rishi Sunak.” In the photo, the 42-year-old can be seen posing with Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Sonam Kapoor, and Anand Ahuja. Soon after the photos surfaced online, internet users stormed into the comments section to share their reactions. Author Malavika Sangghvi wrote, “Lovely picture, so much talent, so many old friends… but is it only me who thinks Rishi Sunak comes across as a one-dimensional cardboard cut-out of himself in every picture?”. Another user wrote, 'This picture just keeps on surprising'.

Rishi even got lauded by the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, he took to his Twitter and wrote, "T 4449 - Bharat mata ki Jai. Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." For the unversed, Sunak will be the third UK prime minister this year and will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. He had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. He also has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

Also Read: Rishi Sunak scripts history, officially appointed as British PM: Proud Indians congratulate him

Also Read: Amul congratulates new UK PM Rishi Sunak with a creative doodle

Latest Entertainment News