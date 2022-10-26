Amul congratulates new UK PM Rishi Sunak with a creative doodle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is the new British Prime Minister. King Charles III officially appointed Sunak as United Kingdom's first PM. He is not only UK's first Indian-origin PM but also the youngest one in 200 years. He formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run. Congratulatory messages for him flooded social media and one of the special message arrived from Dairy brand Amul.

"Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!," they simply wrote and posted the doodle. The image shows the iconic Amul girl walking on a street in London. It also features a text that reads, "Rishi Sunuk. Prime Makhan." For the unversed, Rishi Sunak was elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on October 24. He is the 57th prime minister of the UK and the first person of colour to lead the country.

Soon netizens chimed in Amul's comment section and praised the dairy brand for the same. "Wonderful! Amul ka jawab nahin!," wrote an Instagram user. Another said, "There’s no one closer to your creativity! Hands down winner!."

Meanwhile, outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss too shared a post congratulating Rishi Sunak. “Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support,” she tweeted.

About Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. He had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. He also has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak scripts history, officially appointed as British PM: Proud Indians congratulate him

