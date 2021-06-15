Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Throwback Tuesday: Anushka Sharma gets teary eyed as Virat Kohli sings this song for her in unseen video

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet's most favourite couple and never ceases to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat and Anushka's love story is not less than a fairytale. The couple, who welcomed daughter Vamika this year, got married in a private ceremony in the year 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was a hush-hush event. Some of the unseen videos and pictures from their wedding festivities often surface the internet.

Recently, a video of Virat Kohli singing a song for bride to be Anushka Sharma is winning hearts on the internet. In this unseen video, Virat sings ‘Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’ for Anushka as their family and friends applaud. And as Virat continues singing, Anushka gets teary-eyed.

Anushka has accompanied Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the couple is under a mandatory quarantine. On Saturday, actress Anushka Sharma treated fans to a new happy picture from Southampton, England.

In the picture, Anushka is seen posing in what appears to be the balcony of her room which is close to the cricket stadium. She's wearing a comfy sweatshirt over joggers as she smiles ear to ear. For the caption, Anushka wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

Virat and Anushka have been gaining praise from all corners for helping to raise funds for a noble cause. The couple has saved the life of a child by collecting Rs 16 crore. A child named Ayaansh Gupta had a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). A very expensive medicine was needed for the treatment of Ayaansh, which is worth about Rs 16 crores. To raise funds for the treatment, his parents created a Twitter account under the name 'AyaanshFightsSMA'.