This habit of Shah Rukh Khan at parties annoys Gauri Khan the most, can you guess what it is?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a great host. It is a common opinion of Bhavna Panday, Maheep Kapur and Gauri Khan who will appear together on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan. however, sometime Gauri is annoyed by it. On the chat show, she says that her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan is always seeing off the guests to their car when they are having a party in their house.

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, Gauri will be seen gracing the show after 17 years. Gauri made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2005. In the episode, the four were seen discussing how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car. At this, Gauri Khan revealed how this 'precious' habit sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!," vented Gauri Khan.

Apart from this, in the freshly released promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri have been married for over three decades. The couple got married on October 25, 1991 and have three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The two met when they were studying in Delhi University.

For the unversed, Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana have been friends for years. They last appeared together in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' alongside Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari. Their kids Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are also childhood best friends. They often share photos with each other.

Meanwhile, Gauri is all set to come up with her decor show titled 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan'.

Don't miss these:

Bollywood Pregnancy Diaries: Alia Bhatt craves pizza at midnight, Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12: Gauri Khan has best dating advice for Suhana; Shah Rukh joins too but...

Katrina Kaif clicks striking photo of Vijay Sethupathi & gives sneak peek from Merry Christmas set

Latest Entertainment News