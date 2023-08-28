The Vaccine War FIRST review: R Madhavan says Vivek Agnihotri-Pallavi Joshi's film can make you 'weep'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Vaccine War FIRST update

Vivek Agnihotri’s 'The Vaccine War' was premiered in New York recently. The film was watched by R Madhavan, who applauded actors Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi soon after. The actor was one of the stars in the audience at the special screening which took place as part of the India for Humanity Tour. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor claimed that he cheered, applauded and even cried while watching the film.

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan shared a post and penned, "Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India’s very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time."

While praising the star cast, he added, "Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher #Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully. Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them. go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women."

ALSO READ: 'Jawan' Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer witnesses SOLD OUT shows within minutes in India

About The Vaccine War

'The Vaccine War' is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

Marking the 77th Independence Day, Vivek shared the film's teaser. The brief clip gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

Latest Entertainment News