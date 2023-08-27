'Jawan' Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer witnesses SOLD OUT shows within minutes in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in many different looks in 'Jawan'.

After 'Pathaan', the craze for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is at its peak. The film will be released in cinemas on September 7 but this wait seems to be quite extensive for the fans. The advance bookings for 'Jawan' began in international circuits including the US, UAE, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, among others, but in India, only a few theatres in Mumbai opened it. But it was beyond the expectations that the tickets would be sold out at such breakneck speed.

Some reports suggest that tickets for 'Jawan' were sold out within 15 minutes including ones priced as high as Rs 1100 were purchased by the moviegoers.

As per a portal named Sacnilk.com, the film has already collected Rs 1.2 crore in advance bookings in the United States.

About the film

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone in supporting roles. It will be released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Jawan Prevue' was unveiled by its makers in July and the response it received on social media is a testament to the immense craze surrounding the film. It was viewed over 100 million times in just 24 hours of its release on the internet.

So far, Red Chillies Entertainment has released two songs from the film named 'Chaleya' and 'Zinda Banda'. Both the songs have become chartbusters and are widely used by netizens for creating short clips.

On Saturday, during the #AskSRK X (formerly Twitter) session, Shah Rukh Khan teased the third song from the film titled 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'.

'Jawan' was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2 but due to pending post-production work, its release was postponed.

