The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire: Irrfan Khan's 5 Hollywood movies that are pure GOLD

India's International actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday with a colon infection. While fans were praying for his speedy recovery, the actor left them in shock. Irrfan was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium and impressed the viewers once again with his stellar performance. There is hardly anyone who doesn't become a fan of his otherworldly charm when he appears on the big screen. Not just in Bollywood, Irrfan has proved his mettle in Hollywood films as well. In his illustrious acting career spanning 30 years, Irrfan has worked in blockbuster Hollywood films like Life of Pi, The Namesake, Jurassic World among others.

As the world mourns the death of the iconic star Irrfan Khan, let's have a look at his best performances in Hollywood films.

Life Of Pi

Irrfan Khan played the role of older Piscine Patel in critically acclaimed film Life of Pi. His moving performance touched people’s hearts as he concluded his tale of friendship with the enigmatic tiger in the film. Life of Pi even bagged the Golden Globe award for the Best Original Score.

The Namesake

Irrfan’s sensitive portrayal of a loving Bengali husband and father is simply heart-touching in The Namesake. The film is an amazing story of an American-born Gogol, the son of Indian immigrants who wants to fit in among his fellow New Yorkers, despite his family's unwillingness to let go of their traditional ways.

Slumdog Millionaire

While Irrfan Khan did not have a meaty role in Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, he aced his character like a true superstar. He played the role of a morally ambiguous cop interrogating the lead actor Dev Patel and thereby got to know things about his eventful life.

Jurrasic World

Irrfan left the fans in awe of him again with his performance in Jurrasic World. In the film, Irrfan played the owner of the new theme park built on the original site of Jurrasic Park. In the Hollywood blockbuster, his character's name was Simon Masrani and his one dialogue which summed up the whole movie was – “It will give the parents nightmares”.

The Warrior

The Warrior was the film that brought Irrfan Khan on the International map. the actor's exceptional performance in the film earned with accolades from all corners.

Just when the fans start to gear up to see more of Irrfan Khan on the big screen with his last film Angrezi Medium, the news of his shocking death left his fans in despair. We wish strength to his family.

