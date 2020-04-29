Irrfan Khan dies at 53: Piku to Life Of Pi, films that prove he was the most versatile actor in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who announced his rare neuroendocrine tumour in the year 2018 fled to London for his treatment after which he returned to India but remained low-key. However, the actor took his last breath at the age of 53 in Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted after suffering from a colon infection. He is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons Babli Khan and Ayan Khan. Irrfan, who was last seen in the film Angrezi Medium was undeniably one of the most versatile actors that the industry got. His dedication and redefined acting on the big screen always managed to leave the fans amazed. Despite the fact that he never became the quintessential 'hero' in the films, but the kind of roles he played were a breath of fresh air and always proved his acting mettle.

Just when we thought that we want to see more of him on the big screen, the news of Irrfan's shocking death has left his fans in despair. As the actor sleeps peacefully in heaven abode, let's take a look at some of his best films of all time and remember him fondly.

1. Paan Singh Tomar

Paan Singh Tomar is one such film that show the actor's brilliant acting skills. Irrfan's performance left everyone stunned he played the role of an athlete who resorts to arms to exact revenge from the corrupt system and its structures. Irrfan, for the role, underwent a drastic physical transformation and turned into the character entirely.

2. Piku

It won't be an overstatement to say that Piku is Irrfan Khan's most memorable film. He played the role of an impatient yet resourceful businessman, who brings a respite and stability to the protagonist's life. His role wasn't as elaborated as his counterpart Deepika Padukone but you surely missed him on the screen as soon as he signs off from the film.

3. The Lunchbox

Irrfan Khan's film The Lunchbox depicted an unusual epistolary friendship between a widower and a housewife through the means of a stainless steel ‘dabba’. Released in the year 2013, The Lunchbox still leaves warmth behind in your heart with a mere mention.

4. Life In A Metro

Life In A Metro was the film that earned Irrfan Khan not one but three awards for his stellar performance. His role as a socially inept guy Monty who is looking for his prospective bride through matrimonial sites grows on us every time we watch the film.

5. Life Of Pi

Apart from the miraculous storytelling and visual mastery, Life Of Pi is known for one more thing and that's Irrfan Khan. Khan as the adult Pi makes the dialogue-heavy moments of the films as captivating as the awe-inspiring visuals. It was an impossible role, but the late actor made it possible.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage