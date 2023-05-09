The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma and makers Sudipto Sen, Vipul Shah meet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Kerala Story makers meet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

The Kerala Story has been ruling the box office even amid constant backlash and political rows. Many leaders have claimed that the film is based on 'distorted facts' and spreads 'hatred'. However, the makers including director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah have clarified that the film is a real story of three girls who went through such hardship. Now, the makers and the lead actress Adah Sharma have met Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to talk about the film.

The Kerala Story has been banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu multiplex owners have also taken down the film from their theatres citing security threats. To talk about the same, the makers of the film had a meeting with Lodha where they talked about the security of crew members of the film and other issues including making the film tax-free. The Kerala Story is already tax-free in UP, MP and Assam.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe Kerala Story makers meet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Image Source : INDIA TVThe Kerala Story makers meet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film, which was released on May 5, has kicked up a political storm. It starred Adah Sharma and was initially portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly missing from Kerala. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures. After the backlash, the makers removed '32000' and said that it is a story of three women.

ALSO READ

The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen REACTS to Adah Sharma's film’s ban in West Bengal: 'No law...'

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Sudipto Sen-Adah Sharma's sees a DROP on weekday

Latest Entertainment News