The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Sudipto Sen-Adah Sharma's sees a DROP on weekday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kerala Story Box Office

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Sudipto Sen directorial has been making headlines even before its theatrical release. The film registered the highest-ever collection of nearly Rs 16 crore on Sunday, May 7 but witness a slight drop on its first Monday, yet managed to collect in double digits. Despite controversies, mixed reviews, bans and boycott, the film is having a successful run at the box office and might soon collect over 50 crores. While the film has received support from many, some have accused it of being propaganda and called for a ban. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has imposed a ban on the film, citing concerns about maintaining peace and preventing potential crimes and violence.

The Kerala Story Box Office Report

The Kerala Story was released on the screens worldwide on May 5. The first Monday is crucial for every theatrical release and Adah Sharma's film too has faced the same as it registered a drop. On Day 4, the film managed to earn Rs 10.50 crore. The film had an overall 27.57 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, May 08, 2023. While it is expected to slow down over the week, the film should be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming few days nonetheless.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' crew member receives threat, Mumbai Police provides security

About The Kerala Story

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

Latest Bollywood News