The Bridge: Saif Ali Khan to headline Hindi version of hit crime thriller Nordic drama

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company, have announced they will be adapting the hit Danish/Swedish scripted series, Bron/Broen (The Bridge). The all-new original Hindi edition will star Saif Ali Khan, who will also jointly produce the project under the Black Knight Films banner. The concept of The Bridge has universal appeal, as it can be understood and appreciated by a global audience that is used to living in a world of borders.

The show opens with a dead body discovered on a border that is shared by two countries - half the body lies in one and the other half in another. This discovery leads to a joint investigation by the police forces of the two regions, forcing detectives from both sides to work together to solve the crime. A gem from the Banijay library, the unique global premise of The Bridge has led to its adaptation in multiple languages, set across the international borders of US/Mexico, UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/Estonia.

“As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films – Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (Creative Producer/co- producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling,” said Saif Ali Khan, actor and producer (Black Knight Films) of the series.

“The Bridge’s script is powerful, as it speaks a language recognised and enjoyed by audiences sitting anywhere in the world. It is a global story that can be made distinctively local, using the basic premise of the series and we look forward to recreating the magic of this show to captivate the Indian audience.” said Rishi Negi, CEO Endemol Shine India.

The Bridge is a present-day crime thriller exploring the tensions between two neighboring countries, which has now been adapted in 7 territories. Originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt as a joint production of Sweden's Filmlance International, part of Banijay, and Denmark's Nimbus Film, The Bridge (Bron/Broen) was produced in co-production with Sveriges Television, DR, ZDF German Television network, ZDF Enterprises Gmbh, Film i Skåne, NRK, Copenhagen Film Fund, Lumiere Group, Stiftelsen Ystad Österlen Filmfond, with Norvision, and in co-operation with Malmö Stad. The original has aired in more than 188 countries.

