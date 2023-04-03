Thalapathy Vijay makes his Instagram debut; shares still from Leo set

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THALAPATHYVIJAY Thalapathy Vijay makes his Instagram debut

Thalapathy Vijay fans have cause to celebrate. The Tamil thespian, who was most recently seen in Varisu, has joined Instagram. The actor just made his Instagram debut and has already racked up more than 3.7M followers. The actor posted a photo of himself from the Leo sets. With a smiley face, he captioned his picture, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis."

In the image, the actor can be seen wearing a salt and pepper appearance. He is seen sporting a black blazer over a white t-shirt. His Instagram post received over 3.8 million likes.View Thalapathy Vijay's very first Instagram post here.

Thalapathy Vijayalso shared his very first Instagram story and it was a candid image of himself. He can be seen gazing down while walking through a snowbank. The thespian is sporting a laid-back look. The majority of the image appears to be from his itinerary for Leo in Kashmir.

Vijay’s upcoming projects

Vijay is currently working on Leo, helmed by Lokesh Lanagaraj. The action movie is scheduled to premiere on October 19, 2023. According to rumours, it is a component of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Vijay is reportedly planning a fourth collaboration with director Atlee. According to rumours. The movie will be produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. Vijay has already approved the screenplay and the main concept has also appealed to the creators. This will be Vijay's fourth movie, following Bigil, Mersal, and Theri, if everything goes according to plan.

Also Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kangaraj's film title revealed with intriguing promo

Also Read: ​Rashmika Mandanna 'feels grateful' for Varisu’s huge success, thank Thalapathy Vijay

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha are getting a divorce after 22 years? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News