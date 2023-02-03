Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Regional Cinema
  5. Leo: Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kangaraj's film title revealed with intriguing promo

Leo: Thalapathy Vijay & Lokesh Kangaraj's film title revealed with intriguing promo

The title of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is announced in a gripping promo. Check out.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 18:46 IST
Thalapathy Vijay's film title revealed
Image Source : YOUTUBE/SONYMUSICINDIA Thalapathy Vijay's film title revealed

The audience has been eagerly looking forward to hearing the title of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-talked-about Thalapathy67 film. Amid all the on going chatter, finally, the makers are here with the title of the film as 'LEO'.

The makers always kept our anticipation on the edge by serving us with one or other updates about the film. Amid all this, the excitement to hear the title of Thalapathy67 has always been at its peak and today the makers have finally revealed the much-awaited title which is, 'LEO'. The makers have released the magnanimous title promo that is grand and massive as it looks. Introducing us to its goosebumps-worthy BGM and some heart-throbbing visuals of one and only Thalapathy Vijay, LEO definitely guarantees yet another masterpiece from the house of 7 Screen Studio.

Watch out the Title Promo: 

Well-studded with a globally loved star cast with Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha Krishnan, 'LEO' is definitely coming as an apt title that has now raised our anticipation to the next level to witness the film on the big screens. 

Related Stories
Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 15: Will SRK’s Pathaan affect Vijay and Ajith's films?

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 15: Will SRK’s Pathaan affect Vijay and Ajith's films?

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 16: Vijay and Ajith's films maintain a strong pace

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 16: Vijay and Ajith's films maintain a strong pace

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 17: A win-win situation for Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection Day 17: A win-win situation for Vijay and Ajith Kumar

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection: Vijay or Ajith, know whose Tamil film is performing better

Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Collection: Vijay or Ajith, know whose Tamil film is performing better

7 Screen Studio's 'Thalalathy 67' will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will star, Thalapathy Vijay sir, Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan. The film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section

Top News

Related Regional-cinema News

Latest News