Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Taylor Swift, an American singer-songwriter, is blazing in her career with her Era Tour, the US leg of which has sold out, but her love affairs remain unstable, as Swift has broken up with 'Stars at Noon' actor Joe Alwyn after dating almost 6 years. Swift has never commented about the status of her relationship neither has Joe ever given a firm response to the dating speculations. But several incidents have always proven how well the couple was in love.

The development comes as Swift is travelling the country for her sold-out 'Eras' tour, at which the "Boy Erased" actor hasn't been spotted.

The couple has been dating since 2016, however, they rarely talk about their relationship. The 'Harriet' star and the 10-time Grammy winner have only made a few public appearances together throughout the years. They've always been drawn together by music, which led to various collaborations during the Pandemic.

The 2020 Sister albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' included Joe and Swift's collaboration, earning them a 'GRAMMY' for 'Folklore' and a nomination for 'Evermore' in the same category at the 2022 ceremony. Joe used to write under the pen name "William Bowery."

According to Entertainment Tonight, a US-based media outlet, the couple's split has been verified by a close source. Joe was also not present at any of the Era Tour concerts. The couple split up a few weeks ago.

Also Read: ​Johnny Depp returns to big screen after 3 years with 'Jeanne du Barry' | DETAILS

Also Read: Barbie Trailer Out: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling gives a beautiful tour of Barbie world | Watch

Latest Entertainment News