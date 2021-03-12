Image Source : TWITTER/@SRI50 Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan found unconscious, admitted in ICU in Chennai

Tamil director SP Jananthan has been admitted to the ICU at a Chennai hospital after he was found unconscious in his room. The filmmaker is said to be in a critical condition. He was found in an unconscious state by an assistant. Reports claim that the incident happened around 4 pm yesterday (March 11). SP Jananthan was involved in the post-production work of his upcoming film Laabam. The reports state that the filmmaker went to his room and did not return to the studio after lunch. Laabam stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.

If reports are to be believed, SP Jananthan's condition is critical and his brain is said to be dead. The family and friends are waiting for the doctors to reveal more details.

The news has left his fans and celebrities worried. SP Jananthan is a national-award winning filmmaker. He made his debut with Iyyarkai starring Arun Vijay and Shaam.