Tamil actor Vivek critical after heart attack, hospitalised in Chennai

Tamil actor Vivek was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain. The actor who's known for films like Runn, Anniyan and Sivaji, reportedly suffered a heart attack and his condition is critical. He has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. As per a report in The News Minute, Vivek had fainted at home and his wife and daughter rushed him to the hospital.

The 59-year-old actor had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a data earlier on Thursday. However, that has no link between cardiac arrest and the vaccine, the hospital told TNM.

After he got the vaccination, Vivek spoke to the media urging all eligible to take the COVID-19 shot. “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death,” the report quoted that ctor as saying.

the hospital and the actor are yet to release an official statement about the actor's health.

