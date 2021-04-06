Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HASMUKHI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Ambika aka Mrs. Haathi takes first dose of Covid19 vaccine

After Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, actress Ambika who plays the role of Mrs. Hathi in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets vaccinated. The actress took to her social media to reveals that she has taken the first dose of the Covid19 vaccination. She also thanked the BMC for the hassle-free process.

Ambika wrote, "... and the 1st dose. Hardly any waiting time, superb management and arrangement. Thanks to @mybmchealthdept."

Last week, Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram to share the news that he has got vaccinated and urged all to do the same. Dilip Joshi's wife also took the jab with him. As soon as the actor shared the post, Taarak Mehta's director Malav Rajda took to the comments and lauded him.

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi wrote, "Asli mazza ‘JAB’ ke saath aata hai! My wife and I took our first dose of the Covid vaccine. If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process. Thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit Hospital for an extremely smooth experience "

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running TV shows. It still manages to garner high TRP and keeps the fans hooked to their TV screens. However, fans have been missing their favorite character Dayaben after her exit. Actress Disha Vakani who played Dayaben left the show on maternal leave after the birth of her daughter. Later, she decided to quit the show.