Taapsee Pannu's first social media post amid marriage rumours goes viral | Watch

Seems like Taapsee Pannu is flaunting her wedding ring in the latest post

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is in the limelight these days due to the news of her marriage. A day before Holi, news outlets suggested that Taapsee Pannu secretly got married to Mathias Boe in Udaipur. Now amidst this news, the Dunki actor's first social media post has garnered attention. Social media users also feel that in the latest Insta post, Pannu was also flaunting her wedding ring. Moreover, the actor's comment section is filled with congratulatory messages.

Taapsee posted amid news of marriage rumours goes viral

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram to post several pictures on Friday. The actor can be seen donning an Indo-Western saree with minimal makeup and tied hair. She is seen wearing a saree with a black long coat. In these photos, the actress is seen giving different poses. In one picture, Taapsee is also seen flaunting her ring. "Hope this romance with saree never ends…..," read her caption.

A few days ago, pictures of Taapsee Pannu playing Holi also went viral. In those photos, it was seen that the actress had played Holi with her friend and partner Mathias Boe. Along with this, it was seen in a photo that the actor has filled her maang (trichion) with gulal and Mathias is also smeared with red colour.

Taapsee was bombarded with congratulatory messages

After seeing these photos, fans are seen giving their respective reactions. Some people are congratulating the couple on their marriage, while some are asking Taapsee to upload her wedding photos. Along with this, some people are asking Taapsee about Mathias Boe and his work.

On Taapsee's work front, she was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and received mixed reviews. She will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Vikrant Massey. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Rani and Rishu in this sequel.

