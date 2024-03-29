Custody of Watches, makers share Rajinikanth's look from Thalaivar 171 | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Makers of Thalaivar 171 have shared Rajinikanth's first look

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has given blockbuster films like Master, Vikram, and Leo, has been in the news for some time now. He is working with South superstar Rajinikanth in the film Thalaivar 171. Last year, Rajinikanth gave the superhit film Jailer, and was also seen in Lal Salaam. Now he is preparing for his upcoming film Thalaivar 171 on screen with veteran director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth announced Thalaivar 171 in September last year. After the arrival of this good news, people were eager to see what this duo has to present on the big screen. Moreover, to ignite more anticipation for this film, Lokesh has shared a big update related to the film. The filmmaker has shared the first look of Rajnikanth from Thalaivar 171. "Thalaivar 171 Title Reveal on April 22," read his caption.

First poster of Thalaivar 171 has been released

Lokesh Kanagaraj has shared a big update on the title of Rajinikanth's 171st film, 6 months after announcing it. The director has revealed when the title of the film will be out. Not only this, fans are also excited to see the first poster of Rajnikanth from Thalaivar 171. In the black and white poster, the actor looks stylish with his shirt unbuttoned, wearing glasses and four gold watches like handcuffs. Looking at his swag, it would not be wrong to say that 73-year-old Rajinikanth will have a dashing character in the film.

Along with the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj has revealed that the official title of the film will be revealed on 22nd April. The story and direction of the film has been done by Lokesh himself. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda gets 'supremely' emotional as Pulkit Samrat makes 'pehli rasoi' for actress' family | See pics