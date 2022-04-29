Taapsee Pannu gets cheer from boyfriend Mathias Boe ahead of Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu's release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MATHIAS BOE Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu to release on July 15

Taapsee Pannu received a cheer from boyfriend Mathias Boe ahead of the release of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Dorai Raj, the biopic will hit theatres on July 15. The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women's Cricket Team, Mithali has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to become a cricketing legend. Taapsee Pannu will be seen going into her shoes and portraying the character on screen. On Friday, Taapsee took to Instagram and revealed the release date of the film with a new poster.

Taapsee Pannnu's Instagram post

Sharing the new poster, Taapsee wrote, "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this “Gentleman’s Game”#ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022."

Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe and fans reactions

Soon after Taapsee shared the update, her beau Mathias Boe took to the comments section and rooted for his ladylove. He wrote, "It's a six" with heart emoticons. On the other hand, Shoojit Sircar also cheered for Taapsee and said, "Go for it dear."

About Shabaash Mithu

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Alongside Taapsee, actor Vijay Raaz will also be seen playing a key role in the film.